Fireproof your Finances with Legacy Financial’s new radio show

Posted 10:56 AM, October 25, 2018

Looking for some financial advice? Everyone likes to save money, and Michael and Vanessa Markey from Legacy Financial want to help you do just that!

The couple started a radio show to help listeners "Fireproof Your Finances," so they can learn how to keep their bank accounts and wallets full.

Here's where and when listeners can tune in to the 30 minutes finance show:

  • WLDN 98.7- Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
  • WFUR 102.9- Thursdays at 11 a.m.
  • WJRW 1340AM- Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

Legacy Financial Network has three locations:

  • 1676 Viewpond Drive SE, Suite 2A, Kentwood
  • 800 E Ellis Rd, Suite 243, Muskegon
  • 56 E Lakewood Blvd, Suite 30, Holland

Learn more or give them a call at 855-LFNETWORK or go to legacyfinancialnetwork.com.

*Fullscreen incorrect in video. 97.7 meant to be 98.7. Corrected in copy.*

