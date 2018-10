Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- FOX 17 is proud to welcome Scooter the black standard poodle as part of the station family for the next year.

Scooter will be training with Paws with a Cause to become a service dog. He will eventually be placed with a person living with a disability.

Over 2 million people in Michigan live with a disability and many people often wait for years on a waiting list before they are placed with a service dog.

For more information on Paws with a Cause, click here.