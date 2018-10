Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Public Museum is inviting you and your family for a day of Halloween Fun.

The museum is hosting a Family Trick-or-Treat party Thursday, October 25 from 5-8 p.m.

Kids will be able to go trick-or-treating in the museum, make a treat bag, and even design their own pet spider.

The event costs just $1.75 per person.

You can find out more by visiting grcm.org/events.