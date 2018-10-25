Grand Rapids Drive welcome lots of new players for new season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Drive will begin the 2018-2019 season Friday November 2nd at Erie.

Just two players, Jon Horford and Speedy Smith, return from last year's squad.

"On boarding the new guys, you are held to a higher standard here" Horford said Wednesday at the teams Media Day. "You realize that there might be certain perceptions that people have about the G league but you come here and you realize that is completely shattered you have to be absolutely professional if not more so than people at the NBA level."

The team had a change at head coach during the season last year, Ryan Krueger replaced Rovert Werdann. Krueger has returned to lead the Drive again this season.

"Is a huge thing for us just getting back on the court" Krueger said. "That is where things fall by the wayside and you are able to just focus on basketball and do what you love doing I think eveyone is excited about that."

The Drive open the schedule on Saturday November 3rd against the Windy City Bulls.