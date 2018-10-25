× GRPD finds car rolled over, unoccupied near US-131/Ann St off-ramp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police came across a rolled-over vehicle in the median along a freeway off-ramp late Thursday night – but no one was inside the car.

The location is north of downtown Grand Rapids.

The car was discovered around 10:59 p.m. near the bottom of the southbound US-131 off-ramp at Ann Street. The car evidently landed upright, based on photos gleaned from the scene by a FOX 17 photographer. Traffic was not blocked at the off-ramp.

There’s no indication from police yet how it happened or who the driver might be. Officers were still on scene combing for clues at the time of this report.