GRPD finds car rolled over, unoccupied near US-131/Ann St off-ramp

Photo taken by FOX 17's Jim Sutton.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — Grand Rapids Police came across a rolled-over vehicle in the median along a freeway off-ramp late Thursday night – but no one was inside the car.

The location is north of downtown Grand Rapids.

The car was discovered around 10:59 p.m. near the bottom of the southbound US-131 off-ramp at Ann Street. The car evidently landed upright, based on photos gleaned from the scene by a FOX 17 photographer. Traffic was not blocked at the off-ramp.

Photo courtesy: M-DOT screen capture

There’s no indication from police yet how it happened or who the driver might be. Officers were still on scene combing for clues at the time of this report.

 

 

