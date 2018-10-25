Ken George brings Hoopsmart Coaching Academy to West Michigan

Posted 11:00 PM, October 25, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Former Forest Hills Central boys basketball coach Ken George is running a new basketball coaching clinic on Sunday at Northview High School.

"I Just felt like it was a missing piece of the West Michigan basketball scene" said George, who spent coached FHC from 1994-2018.   "If you are going to go to a really great basketball clinic you are going to go to the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM), that is on the east side (of Michigan), great clinic, amazing speakers and I have been there. I just thought we could do something in West Michigan for West Michigan high school coaches by West Michigan high school coaches and I felt like there was need and people would come and based on the early returns, people are coming."

175 coaches are already signed up and there is still room for more.  More details on the Academy are available at www.kenbgeorgebasketball.com

