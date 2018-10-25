Man in underwear wanted for approaching people on East Grand Rapids trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a suspect accused of wearing underwear and acting odd on a West Michigan trail.

The City of East Grand Rapids put out a warning on Facebook Wednesday, warning residents about the man.

So far the police department has taken three reports about a white man acting suspiciously on the Reeds Lake Trail near Pioneer Club and Reeds Lake Boulevard.

The man, who is described in his 30's between 5'10 and 6 foot tall with dark hair, reportedly approaches people on the Reeds Lake Trail wearing a speedo-type underwear while either dancing or making lewd gestures.

There have been reports that the man drives a grey crossover vehicle. The three incidents were reported on Thursday, Oct. 18 at 1:14 p.m., Friday, Oct. 19 at 12:40 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 22 at 6:57 p.m.

Police say the man has not exposed himself or physically assaulted anyone.

If you see him or have any information or has witnessed this man, please contact Public Safety at 616-949-7010 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.