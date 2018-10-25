Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Flyers taking to the friendly skies are not hesitating to use For International Airport, and breaking another record!

More than 255,000 passengers made their way through the airport in September, making it the busiest September on record.

So far this year, the airport has seen more than 2 million passengers, and they're on track to hit 3 million for the total year.

Meantime, the airport continues to work on improvements.

Phase 2 of their transformation renovation project is expected to begin next month, with work on the ticket counters and baggage claim area.

2. If creatures jumping out at you in a haunted house isn't your thing, perhaps Spooky Hollow will be a hair-raising good time instead.

Jennifer Dunahee and her husband started the haunting of Storybook Hollow, in Comstock Park just 10 years ago. Featuring a gingerbread house, and even a castle with dragons in the garage, all built by hand.

It's completely free, but Jennifer and her husband welcome donations, as they're trying to raise money for the Humane Society of West Michigan.

The family says feel free to stop by, at anytime, just maybe not the middle of the night. They also said it will look extra spooky on Halloween, so that might be a great night to take the family out for some fun.

3. The Gilmore Car Museum is getting into the scary spirit, with their Halloween Spooktacular today.

It's an open house style event at the museum in Hickory Corners, from 4 to 7 tonight.

Officials say it's exclusively geared toward kids 12 and under; there will be trick or treating, and free antique truck rides around the museum's campus.

There will also be cider, donuts, and pizza, plus local fire departments will also be there with their trucks.

Admission for adults is $5, and kids 12 and under are free.

4. Get some great use out of those Halloween costumes by taking the kids to the Zoo Goes Boo.

John Ball Zoo is hosting the weekend fun, starting Friday. This is the second weekend for the event which runs from 10 to 3 each day.

Buy tickets at the gate, $9 for kids, and $10 for adults. Kids under 1 are free.

5. For a lot of neighborhoods, trick or treating will start as early as this weekend, and that's why officials are spreading the word about a campaign to protect kids with allergies. It's called the Teal Pumpkin Project.

All you have to do is paint a pumpkin teal, and put it on your porch to let kids with allergies know that you have safe treats for them.

That can include non-food items like glow sticks or small toys.