Muskegon figure skaters presenting free Halloween show

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- If you love ice skating and Halloween, you'll want to check out a free show this weekend.

Members of the Muskegon Lakeshore Figure Skating Club are putting on a free Halloween show for the community on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at Lakeshore Sports Centre, 4470 Airline Road, Muskegon at 3:45 p.m.

The first 100 children who are 10 and under will receive Halloween treat bags.

The show will feature local skaters from areas like Muskegon, North Muskegon, Whitehall, Fruitport, Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Norton Shores.

Some of the acts will include costumed skaters with present routines to “Ghostbusters,” “Thriller”, “Evil Like Me” and “Rotten to the Core” among others.