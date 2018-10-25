× NYPD investigating another suspicious package

Police in New York on Thursday were investigating a suspicious package at the address of Robert De Niro’s restaurant Tribeca Grill.

The New York Police Department says a bomb squad unit drove in a caravan through the city after leaving the neighborhood.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether it was linked to the suspicious package that was sent to CNN and to the packages that were intercepted en route to former President Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Authorities said on Wednesday the pipe bombs were packed with shards of glass and were intercepted. None of the seven bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.

This is a developing story.