Sketch of abduction suspect released

Pence to rally with John James at DeltaPlex ahead of election

Posted 12:55 PM, October 25, 2018, by , Updated at 05:23AM, October 29, 2018

WALKER, Mich. -- Vice President Mike Pence is expected to rally with Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James in West Michigan Monday.

Pence announced on Twitter that he will join James Monday, Oct. 29 at the event at the DeltaPlex for a rally that is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

John James (R) for U.S. Senate

Pence previously visited West Michigan after the state primary in August to campaign for James and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette.

James is running against Democratic incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the Nov. 6 election. A new EPIC-MRA poll showed Stabenow with a 7-point lead.

His visit is expected to bring traffic delays.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

8 comments