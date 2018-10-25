Pence to rally with John James at DeltaPlex ahead of election

WALKER, Mich. -- Vice President Mike Pence is expected to rally with Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James in West Michigan Monday.
Pence announced on Twitter that he will join James Monday, Oct. 29 at the event at the DeltaPlex for a rally that is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.
Pence previously visited West Michigan after the state primary in August to campaign for James and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette.
James is running against Democratic incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the Nov. 6 election. A new EPIC-MRA poll showed Stabenow with a 7-point lead.
His visit is expected to bring traffic delays.
8 comments
Wing#1
Stay home pencie boy you are wasting the tax payers money
Debbie has this one in the bag
Vote for All Democrats and then this country will be great again
Patrick
Go Home Pence!!!!
roberto
drop a hellfire missle on Stabenow , she is worthless
kevin brode
i will be voting all red they showed there true colors too often to much
Iamct01
Being a veteran is cool and all but you need more on your resume.
Dary Allen
Glad you are stopping by for a visit but I’m already voting all red.
Shabadoo Simmons
Vote against the Right wing Mob.
Mr Obvious
Vote against the liberal Democrat socialist.