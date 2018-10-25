Pence to rally with John James at DeltaPlex ahead of election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- Vice President Mike Pence is expected to rally with Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James in West Michigan Monday.

Pence announced on Twitter that he will join James Monday, Oct. 29 at the event at the DeltaPlex for a rally that is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Pence previously visited West Michigan after the state primary in August to campaign for James and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette.

James is running against Democratic incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the Nov. 6 election. A new EPIC-MRA poll showed Stabenow with a 7-point lead.

His visit is expected to bring traffic delays.