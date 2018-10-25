Pence to rally with John James at DeltaPlex

Posted 12:55 PM, October 25, 2018, by , Updated at 01:03PM, October 25, 2018

WALKER, Mich. — Vice President Mike Pence will again rally with Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James during an event next week in the Grand Rapids area.

Pence announced on Twitter Thursday that he would join James Monday, Oct. 29 at the event at the DeltaPlex. It’s scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

John James (R) for U.S. Senate

Pence previously visited West Michigan after the state primary in August to campaign for James and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette.

James is running against Democratic incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the Nov. 6 election. A new EPIC-MRA poll showed Stabenow with a 7-point lead.

