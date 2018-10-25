Plainfield Twp: filters reason why municipal water contaminant-free

Posted 10:11 PM, October 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:14PM, October 25, 2018

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — Plainfield Charter Township says in social-media posts and on its website that its municipal water is free of the contaminants PFOS and PFOA. At least, at detectable levels.

The U.S. EPA says perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) can have detrimental effects on human health. And the EPA has set health-advisory levels at 70 parts per trillion.

The township says installation of granular-activated carbon filters after modification to the township water-treatment plant this spring was responsible for removing PFAS and other chemicals from drinking water.

“We are gratified by this most recent round of test results, which demonstrate the effectiveness of the new GAC filters in removing PFOS and PFOA from our municipal water,” said Cameron Van Wyngarden, superintendent of Plainfield Township. “We are proud of the quality of our water treatment plant, and this confirms our public water is among the cleanest in the state.”

The township says it now has the capacity to extract PFAS from 9 million gallons of water per day. The township board authorized in December 2017 spending $400,000 on the water plant filter.

Says the township: “We will continue to monitor and test so that we can continue to provide clean, safe drinking water that meets or exceeds all state and federal guidelines.”

