Police: Teen driver hits man while going around school bus

WEARE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 34-year-old man from Hart was seriously injured Thursday morning after police say he was hit by a car that was going around a stopped school bus.

The crash happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Monroe Road just east of N. Oceana Drive. The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office says the bus was stopped with its flashers operating while kids were being loaded onto the vehicle.

The driver of the bus was speaking to the man about the drop-off schedule, and as he stepped away to cross the road he was hit by the driver who was passing the bus. The sheriff’s office says in a release that the bus’ emergency flashers were still activated when the driver, a 16-year-old girl from Hart, passed it.

The man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids, authorities said. His name and the name of the driver were not released.