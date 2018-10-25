Smart Shopper: Thrifty treats that won’t trick you out of money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's fun to step up our dish-to-pass or trick-or-treat giving game during Halloween for special people. While the days of handing out caramel apples and homemade popcorn balls might have gone by the wayside, these fund homemade treats will be just great! Keep in mind, the supplies I needed for the first two crafts were obtained at Dollar Tree.

Witch's Broomstick Treats

*stick pretzels

*un-sharpened Halloween pencils

*ribbon

(Note: Scotch tape is useful in holding the baggies in place so you can more easily tie ribbon on!)

Snack-o-Lanterns

*cheese curls (Any orange snack to fill baggies. Carrots would also work)

*fold over sandwich baggies

*black marker

*string

Yummy Mummies

*1 roll of crescents

*American Cheese slices

*hot dogs

*mustard, ketchup

pizza cutter or knife

Follow directions here

Mummy Candy Bars

Brownie Bats

Ghost Lollipops