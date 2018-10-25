Suspects sought after man shot multiple times over marijuana dispute

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The search is on for two suspects accused of showing up to a Kalamazoo County man’s house and shooting him multiple times.

It happened Wednesday around 10:49 p.m. in the 3300 Block of W. Main Street in Kalamazoo Township.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot multiple times after answering his door for two suspects and getting into a confrontation.

Investigators believe the suspects knew the victim and believe the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute over marijuana.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police (269) 343-0551 or Silent Observer 269-343-2100.

 

