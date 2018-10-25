× SUV crashes into building on GR’s NW side; one minor injury

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash Thursday night on Grand Rapids’ near Northwest Side looked a lot worse than it turned out to be.

Grand Rapids Police told FOX 17 at the scene – 669 Stocking Avenue – that there was only one minor injury and no one had to be taken to a hospital. But the front of an SUV sustained significant damage, and the nearby intersection at Alpine Avenue had to be blocked off to traffic for a brief time.

The crash occurred around 7:22 p.m. There was no immediate word from GRPD what caused it, as the investigation was just getting underway.

The building that houses the Cherry Health Westside Health Center appeared to sustain minor damage. The vehicle just missed a telphone pole and an entry door into the facility.