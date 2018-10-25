Things to do in Cornwell’s Turkeyville during the holidays

Posted 11:58 AM, October 25, 2018, by

Many of us have been blessed to know what the words "grandma's cooking" really means. For those who haven't had the pleasure, Cornwell's Turkeyville in Marshall is the next best thing.

As they continue to outgrow the kitchen, Cornwell's Turkeyville now has a new destination site for families to make memories and experience "grandma's cooking."

Check out the following events coming to Turkeyville:

  • October 27-28: Haunted Adventure
  • November 1- December 22: "Christmas Again"
  • November 7: Comedy Night
  • November 22: Thanksgiving Dinner, Family Style

Cornwell's Turkeyville is located at 18935 15 1/2 Mile Road.

For more information, visit turkeyville.com or call (269) 781-4293.

