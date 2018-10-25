Win cash prizes for your costume at JW Marriott’s Halloween party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need an excuse to dress up and enjoy some amazing cocktails this Halloween? Head over to the JW Marriott for their Just Wicked: Seven Deadly Sins party on Saturday night!

The event will feature a costume contest, specialty cocktails based on the seven deadly sins, and live music by DJ Keller Shaw.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. There are a limited number of tickets, so it's best to get them online.

Guests must be 21-years-old or older.

The party is happening at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids on Saturday, October 27 from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The hotel will also be holding a specialty rate for guests who want to stay the night at the hotel. $199 a night via this link.

To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.