Fire destroys several apartments in Constantine

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Investigators in St. Joseph County are trying to determine what caused a fire Friday morning that destroyed several apartments in Constantine. About 45 firefighters responded to the incident at Custer Apartments.

The first call to 911 dispatchers came in around 10:30 a..m. from someone in one of the apartments in the 200 block of Peachtree Street. The Constantine Fire Department says in a news release fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the front door and out the back of the building. “One female (was) still…in her apartment on the second floor, unable to get out. Fire crews were able to get her out through a bedroom window to safety.”

Investigators say the fire apparently started in the living room of a first-floor apartment and spread to the hall, and then up the stairs to the second floor. The fire continued up into the attic, and then across to the other apartments. It took between 45 minutes to an hour to bring the fire under control.

Constantine Fire Department says one firefighter and two civilians were treated and released at the scene, but one person had to be taken to Three Rivers Health for evaluation.

“The building and contents of the apartments are a total loss. Seven apartments were being lived in and the tenants are being assisted by St. Joseph County Victim Services Unit and the Red Cross to find temporary housing.” – Constantine Fire Dept.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal is assisting Constantine Fire Department with the investigation. Anyone who may’ve seen anything prior to the fire or has information about it should call the Constantine Fire Department at (269)-435-5325 or Central Dispatch at (269)-467-4195.