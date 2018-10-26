Changing Thymes has items to help spruce up your home for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Believe it or not, the holidays are just around the corner. Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here before we know it, so it's time to start thinking about sprucing up the house to get in the holiday spirit!

Changing Thymes has everything a person needs to get in the mood for the holidays. Whether it's for brightening up the house with Christmas decor or buying gifts for someone, Changing Thymes in Grand Rapids has something for everyone.

In fact, Changing Thymes has a few events to help get shoppers in the holiday spirit.

On October 26 and 27, they'll be hosting the Deck the Halls event, where shoppers will be able to find great deals and decorating ideas for their home.

Then on November 2 and 3, attend Tinsel at Thymes to find great deals on tree trimmings.

The following weekend, November 9 and 10, is the store's Holiday Extravaganza and open house. This weekend would be a great opportunity to find discounts on unique gifts for friends and family.

On November 16 and 17, go last minute shopping before Black Friday at Changing Thyme's Hunting for Holiday Savings event.

Changing Thymes also has two locations in Grandville, one in Chicago Drive and the other on Wilson Avenue.

To learn more, check out their Facebook page.