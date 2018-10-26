× Chick-fil-A is offering mac-and-cheese

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—Chick-fil-a is about to get a whole lot cheesier with its new mac-and-cheese option.

Select locations across the country will be offering the side dish from the fast-food chain’s Family Style Meals menu.

Just one year ago, Chick-fil-A tested the item at some Nashville, Tennessee locations. Now restaurants in Texas, Maryland, North Carolina, and Georgia will also be featuring the item on their menus.

Mac and cheese isn’t the only new item. Chick-fil-a is also testing a key lime flavor of its frosted lemonade dessert at select restaurants in Austin, Texas.

Fans are giving the comfort food raving reviews, but there’s still no word on a nationwide rollout.