Construction to begin on Ottawa County-owned marina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich.-- Some changes are coming to a county-owned marina after funding has been approved.

Officials in Ottawa County say the project is an effort to bring more boaters to Holland.

The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the project, meaning construction will begin early next week.

County officials accepted a nearly $2 million bid for the project.

The plan is to build a 41-slip marina, kayak launch and a building for people to use on-site. 15 of them would be seasonal, but won’t likely be usable until Memorial Day of next year.

This property used to be privately owned by Parkside Marina but county officials decided not to renew their lease and instead make it a county-run marina, with significantly less seasonal slips.

While some are not happy about the move, county officials are hopeful this will bring more tourists to Ottawa County.

Once the project is complete, the estimated amount to be brought in each year is more than $100,000 from slip fees.