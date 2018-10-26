Covenant House now has a set opening date

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A new facility will open its doors next month to provide shelter for at-risk youth in West Michigan.

It’s called “Covenant House” and it’s at the intersection of Franklin and Division Streets in Grand Rapids.

Officials announced that the doors will open on November 14th.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will be at the opening, along with state and international reps from the organization.

The facility is meant to provide a home to people in their late teens and early 20s who are struggling with homelessness or cannot find stable housing.

Staff will also help them with things like health, education, and finding a job.

