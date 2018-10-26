Detroit officer accused in drug trafficking conspiracy

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a Detroit police officer conspired with a drug trafficking organization for five years and provided members with sensitive law enforcement information.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Detroit announced Friday that a grand jury indicted 51-year-old Officer Christopher Staton on one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of making a false statement to the FBI. Court records don’t list a lawyer for him.

The indictment says that from 2012-2017 Staton was part of a conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. Authorities say he lied to FBI agents about information that was shared.

In a statement, Detroit police Chief James Craig says it “does not reflect the values of our department and the men and women who serve honorably in keeping our communities safe.”

