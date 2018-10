Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking to try food from local restaurants, you should check out Fork Fest happening Friday, October 26.

The event runs 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Romence Gardens & Greenhouses, 265 Lakeside Drive NE in Grand Rapids, with gluten, vegan, and vegetarian options.

There will be music, cocktail demos and an artist market.

For a full list of vendors and to get tickets, visit localfirst.com/events.