Friday’s Friend Lexi wants you to know about the low-income vaccine clinic

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Lexi! She's at 14-year-old corgi mix who is easy going, but still has a lot of energy despite her age.

For those who are looking to vaccinate their pets, but can't afford to, the Humane Society of West Michigan is holding a Low Income Vaccine Clinic on October 29.

In order to be considered low-income status, people must have one of the following:

Bridge Card with an annual letter of qualification (within the last 12 months).

Medicaid or Medical Assistance Card with a letter of qualification.

Social Security Disability or retirement letter of qualification.

Unemployment statement.

Two recent pay statements (within 30 days), less than 200 percent federal poverty level.

The clinic runs from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

To get more information, or to adopt a different animal, call (616)-453-8900.