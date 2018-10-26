Friday’s Friend Lexi wants you to know about the low-income vaccine clinic

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Lexi! She's at 14-year-old corgi mix who is easy going, but still has a lot of energy despite her age.
For those who are looking to vaccinate their pets, but can't afford to, the Humane Society of West Michigan is holding a Low Income Vaccine Clinic on October 29.
In order to be considered low-income status, people must have one of the following:
- Bridge Card with an annual letter of qualification (within the last 12 months).
- Medicaid or Medical Assistance Card with a letter of qualification.
- Social Security Disability or retirement letter of qualification.
- Unemployment statement.
- Two recent pay statements (within 30 days), less than 200 percent federal poverty level.
The clinic runs from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
To get more information, or to adopt a different animal, call (616)-453-8900.