Gerald R. Ford International Airport planning to break another record

Grand Rapids Gerald R. Ford International Airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich.– Ford International Airport is approaching another milestone, after another record-breaking month.

More than 255,000 passengers made their way through the airport in September, making it the busiest September on record.

So far this year, the airport has seen more than 2 million passengers and they’re on track to hit 3 million for the total year.

Meantime, the airport continues to work on improvements.

Phase 2 of their transformation renovation project is expected to begin in November, with work on the ticket counters and baggage claim area.

