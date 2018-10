× Get spooked at Halloweekend at Camp Newaygo

NEWAYGO, Mich.– You can enjoy all of your fall favorites in one place this weekend.

You can have fun from 1 until 5 p.m. at Halloweekend on Saturday.

It all kicks off at Camp Newaygo with the options of making fresh donuts and cider, face painting, spooky cabin tours and more.

Plus, you can sign up for a trolley ride around Lake Emerald.

Tickets cost $7 per person or $25 for a family of four.

For more information, check out the events Facebook page.