Hallmark Channel begins airing Christmas movies today

Posted 8:02 PM, October 26, 2018

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the Hallmark Channel.

Halloween is still a few days away, but the Hallmark Channel will begin airing holiday-themed movies Friday.

On Halloween day, the network will broadcast a full slate of Christmas programming.

Holiday romance movies have been one of the keys to the channel’s success.

In addition to a lineup for 36 new Christmas movies this year, the Hallmark Channel is also launching a “Countdown to Christmas”-themed SiriusXM radio. It goes live on Nov. 1.

1 Comment

  • steve

    I don’t know about other peoples’ opinions, but airing Christmas themed movies 24/7 for eight weeks is way beyond overboard. A lousy analogy would be it’s like eating a lot of chocolate around the clock, The first day or two or three might be tolerated. After that it becomes less and less appealing to the point of becoming sickening. I watch the Hallmark Channel with regularity, but I think the programming is a mistake, for the most loyal viewers might find out there are lots of other channels out there, and may not come back in January.

    Reply