Have a Halloween Bash at the Muskegon Farmer's Market

MUSKEGON, Mich.– If you are looking to get in the Halloween spirit, you may want to head to the lakeshore.

The Muskegon Farmers Market is hosting a Halloween bash on Saturday.

It starts at 11 a.m. with the Grand Marshal leading a costume parade.

Kids can decorate pumpkins, play games, and enjoy live music.

The event runs until 1 p.m.

The farmers market is located on West Western Avenue.

You can find all the details by searching for the event on Facebook.