Have a Halloween Bash at the Muskegon Farmer’s Market

Posted 11:36 PM, October 26, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, Mich.– If you are looking to get in the Halloween spirit, you may want to head to the lakeshore.

The Muskegon Farmers Market is hosting a Halloween bash on Saturday.

It starts at 11 a.m. with the Grand Marshal leading a costume parade.

Kids can decorate pumpkins, play games, and enjoy live music.

The event runs until 1 p.m.

The farmers market is located on West Western Avenue.

You can find all the details by searching for the event on Facebook.

