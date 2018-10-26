Kohl’s hiring seasonal help at job fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- If you want to make some extra money, Kohl's is holding a job fair to hire employees for the holiday shopping season .

Seven stores across Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo Counties are all meeting with potential employees on October 26th and 27th.

Some of the locations include the Woodland Mall in Kentwood, the on Felch St. in Holland, and on Harvey St. in Norton Shores.

The seasonal jobs include working in the stock room or on the sales floor, both with the potential to turn into full-time work.

Go to the Kohl's website for more details.