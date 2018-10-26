Magic, ghosts, and more at Felt Mansion’s Darkness Tours

Posted 8:34 AM, October 26, 2018, by

HOLLAND, Mich. - If you're at all into haunted mansions, magic, and ghosts, you should definitely check out this event.

The Felt Mansion is kicking off their Darkness Tours, taking you on a haunted trip around the grounds.

Featured as part of the event is Fears and Superstitions, a magic show put on by magician and ghost master, Steve Marshall.

We sat down with him about what you can expect to see after dark.

Tours after being offered at 6, 7, 8, and 11 p.m. on October 26th and 27th.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for kids 12 and under.

For more information, call (616) 403-1015, or check the event out online at feltmansion.org.

