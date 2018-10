Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A huge consignment sale is happening just in time for the holidays.

The sale is at the Thornapple Covenant Church on Cascade Road in Grand Rapids.

Representatives say you will be able to check out clothes and toys for kids and babies, as well as feeding and bathing equipment.

The sale runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 26th, and from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 27th.

It is free to get in with half off deals kicking in on Saturday.