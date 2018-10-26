× Meijer has new feature to make shopping easier

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Meijer is announcing the expansion of its Meijer Home Delivery program to include a pick-up option through the app, Shipt.

It’s all part of a chainwide initiative to offer customers multiple ways to conveniently shop at its stores.

The popular service is now available at 227 Meijer supercenters in six states, offering nearly 11 million households the flexibility to shop anytime, from anywhere, and have a personalized shopper to hand-select and deliver their order to either their home or vehicle.

However, you do have to have a Shipt membership to use this feature.

For more information just head to the Meijer website.