Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 26

1. A new facility is opening its doors to provide shelter to at-risk youth in West Michigan. It's called "Covenant House" and it's at Franklin and Division Street in Grand Rapids.

The facility is meant to provide a home to people in their late teens and early 20's who are struggling with homelessness, or can't find stable housing.

Staff will also help them with things like health, education, and finding a job.

Officials announced the doors will open on November 14. Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will be there, along with state and international reps from the organization.

2. The Salvation Army Kroc Center is hoping families will join them for their annual Monster Mash!

This free event will feature "Trunk-or-Treating" in the Kroc's parking lot.

The event is scheduled to run tonight from 5 to 7 p.m.

To learn more, head to grkroccenter.org.

3. Want to make some extra money? Kohl's is hiring for the holiday shopping season, with a job fair today.

Seven stores across Kent. Ottawa, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo Counties are all meeting with potential employees today and Saturday.

Some of the locations include the Woodland Mall in Kentwood, the Felch Street location in Holland, and Harvey Street in Muskegon.

Just stop by for an interview! The seasonal job includes working in the stock room or on the sales floor. Plus, those positions could help you land a full time job.

Go to kohls.com for more details.

4. If you have a sweet tooth, you'd better start saving up. Chocolate is going to get more expensive.

The Hershey company says it plans to raise the prices of a fifth of its products, but it's not clear which ones.

Hershey says the prices will go up about 2.5 percent. It's one of the many companies getting squeezed by rising commodity and shipping costs.

It hopes higher prices will offset those costs without scaring away customers. The changes will go into effect next year.

5. Mister Peanut wants you to have your peanuts and drink them too.

Planters is teaming up with Chicago's Noon Whistle Brewery to bring you a peanut flavored beer called "Mister IPA-Nut."

The brew will have all the familiar citrus notes of an IPA, along with Planters' iconic honey roasted peanut flavor and a hint of salt.

The beer will be released on October 27, just in time for National Beer Day. The only catch is you'll have to head to Illinois if you want to try it.