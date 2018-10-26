Multiple fires set around southern Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who set multiple fires around southern Kent County on Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office told FOX 17 that a suspect is being sought for fires that were set at locations on South Division Avenue between 68th Street and 76th Street.

A boat also was set afire at Cutlerville Small Engine & Marine at 6972 Division Ave. South, trailers at both Premier Mobile Homes at 6150 Division Ave. South and Veurink’s RV Center at 7144 Division Ave. South, and a pickup truck at Big Ray’s Express Lube at 6364 Division Ave. South. That last blaze spread to another nearby vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect is a white male with a backpack. Surveillance pictures have been released and are shown above.

The incidents remain under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

