Muskegon County: police seek public’s help ID’ing man who tried to abduct woman

Twin Lake, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a report of an attempted abduction of a woman pushing a young child in a stroller.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Holton Road, in Twin Lake.

The Sheriff’s Office says in a news release the woman was walking north along the shoulder of the road, returning home from a store. That’s when the “suspect vehicle slowed next to her and she ran, trying to get away form the suspect.

“The Suspect vehicle then blocked the shoulder of the road in front of the victim. The victim attempted to run the opposite direction, but the suspected exited the vehicle and grabbed ahold of her…”.

Police say the alleged victim then fell to the ground, and the suspect then tried to drag her into his vehicle. However, the woman was able to “fight him off”, and the bad guy took off in the vehicle, heading northbound on Holton Road from Twin Lake.

The woman suffered minor injuries, according to police, who describe the getaway vehicle as an older, dark green SUV.

The suspect was a white man in his 40s, clean-shaven with a long, dark-blond ponytail and a receding hairline. Police say he’s about 5-feet-5, with average build. The suspect was wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, jeans and work boots.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in attempting to identify the suspect and vehicle. They believe a passerby witnessed the incident.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Muskegon County Sherriff’s Office at (231) 724-6658 or Silent Observer at (231) 724-7463 or via the web .