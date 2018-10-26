× Note alluding to death found in Benton Twp factory restroom

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Benton Charter Township are trying to identify the source of a handwritten threat left at a factory Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Gast Manufacturing, 2300 M-139, around 9:22 a.m. on a threat complaint. Staff at Gast told police an employee found a written note on a disposable paper seat cover in the one of the women’s restroom stalls. According to a Benton Township Police Department news release:

“The content of the note alluded to death (no specific means described or individual), but with racist overtunes. The building was evacuated and a bomb/explosives-detection K-9 was called to the scnee to eliminate any bomb threat – as no specific means was described in the note on how the action was to be carried out.”

Police say no explosive devices were located, and they’re trying to figure out who left the note or made the threat.

The investigation is ongoing.