Patients looking to apply for a Medical Marijuana cards can now register online

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Those looking to qualify for a medical marijuana card won’t need to go farther than a computer screen now.

Michigan’s Medical Marijuana Program now has an online registration and physician certification process.

The hope is that this will speed things up and cut down on processing time.

A certified physician is still required to complete an in-person evaluation with the patient.

In the near future, patients will also be able to update their information and renew their cards online.

For more information just head to the State of Michigan’s website.