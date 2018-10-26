Police conduct ground, aerial search after shots fired in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police haven’t been able to locate the suspect(s) after shots were fired in Muskegon on Friday afternoon – but they have located the suspect vehicle.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, Michigan State Police and the Muskegon Police Department launched a ground and aerial search for whoever fired shots in the area of Louis Avenue and Getty Street. MSP says in a news release, “There are no shooting victims reported at this time and the suspect(s) were unable to be located. The suspect’s vehicle was located nearby and impounded.”

No officers were involved in the incident, and there is no threat to the general public, say investigators. A K-9 unit assisted officers and troopers with the search, which included the Aviation Unit conducting the aerial search.

If you have more information about the case, the MSP Rockford Post says to contact the Muskegon Police Department, which is continuing the investigation in tandem with the Muskegon Violent Crimes Task Force.