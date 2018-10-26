Police seek man in sex assault of Hope College student

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Police say they are attempting to locate a 31-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of a Hope College student.

Authorities on Friday say they obtained a warrant for Tristen Reyes in connection with the Oct. 20 assault. It happened at about 2 a.m. on the sidewalk of 14th Street near College Avenue when he allegedly grabbed a 21-year-old female student from behind and started forcibly touching her.

A friend who she was walking a short distance behind heard the assault and started yelling at him, police said. He released his hold on her and the two women ran away.

Reyes is facing two criminal sexual conduct charges in connection with the incident: assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and fourth degree CSC.

Since surveillance images were released after the assault, police say they believe Reyes has shaved his mustache. They released another photo Friday that they say may better match his current appearance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.