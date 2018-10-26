Study says iPhone users are happier than Android users

Posted 6:26 AM, October 26, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A new study suggests your choice of phone says a lot about both your spending habits and your personality.

The study by Slickdeals found iPhone users will spend more than $100 a month on clothes, compared to Android users who will only spend about $60.

It claims that if you have an iPhone, you're generally a happier and more outgoing person when compared to Android users.

iPhone users were also found to be more into themselves, taking up to 12 selfies a day, or five times the number an average Android user takes.

The Apple fans were also found to be happier with their current job than Android users.

