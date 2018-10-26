Sweet treats from Meijer that go well with any tailgate

Posted 11:30 AM, October 26, 2018, by

Need some sweets to go along with those salty treats while tailgating? Meijer makes it convenient to grab and go, while scoring some cool points with fellow football fans!

Rochelle from the Meijer Bakery stopped by to show off what treats will go well with traditional tailgate food.

Meijer is also holding a special bakery event just in time for Halloween. Head to any Meijer location on Saturday, October 27 between 1 and 3 p.m.  to Get Your Treats On! Just head to the bakery and decorate your own Halloween-themed cupcake or cookie.

Connect with Meijer and get more tailgating tips by going to meijer.com and check them out on Facebook.

