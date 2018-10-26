Top 5 easy recipes to celebrate National Chocolate Day Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Sunday is National Chocolate Day so we put together a list of the top 5 easy recipes to celebrate, according to Spruce Eats.

#5- Chocolate Ice Box Dessert - You can make this chocolate ice box dessert and you don't even have to bake it. All you need are some chocolate wafer cookies, add some whipped cream and powdered sugar. The best part is that it only takes about 20 minutes to put together.



#4- Chocolate Fudge Cake - All you need to do is bake a two layer cake, and combine chunks of cake with chocolate ganache. Let it cool in the fridge and then devour it.

#3- Crockpot Chocolate Fondue- It's the perfect ending to any meal. It's made with chocolate morsels, milk, vanilla, and sugar. You only have to stir it once while the chocolate is melting. Drizzle it on anything you want.

#2- Special K Bars - Check out these Special-K chocolate bars. They are made with brown sugar, peanut butter, special k cereal, and chocolate chips. This is another treat you don't have to bake. They're also a great source of potassium, fiber, and protein.

#1 - Chocolate Mousse Pie - It's super easy and only uses a few ingredients. All you need is cream cheese, heavy cream, and coco with sugar and vanilla, among a few other ingredients. Mix it together and put it in pie crust and let it chill before serving.