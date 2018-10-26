Watch amazing tricks and treats at the Halloween Spooktacular Magic Show

Get ready for a night of tricks and treats! The whole family can watch amazing vanishes, appearances and levitation, as well as special guests and other spooky surprises at the Halloween Spooktacular Magic Show this weekend.

Alan Kazam, one of the magicians performing at the show, stopped by to give audiences a sneak peak at what they will see at the spooky show.

The Halloween Spooktacular Magic Show will take place at the Paw Paw Playhouse on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m.

Tickets are only $10, and should be bought in advance.

To purchase tickets, call (269)-913-4153 or visit store.pawpawplayhouse.com.

