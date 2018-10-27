× 40 acre park coming to South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Nearly 40 acres of land is turning into a park for the public to enjoy.

The park is expected to hold baseball, softball, and soccer fields, along with walking trails and a concession stand.

The Recreation Authority says the city needs new facilities to replace existing athletic fields that are either full or worn out from so much use.

The cost to develop the park is expected to cost more than $4 million.

Officials still need to raise that money to fund construction.