8-year-old thrown from motorcycle after bike collided with vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich– An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday afternoon following a crash involving the motorcycle he was on.

Police say the collision happened off N. Drake Road shortly after 1 p.m. According to a release, the motorcycle and a Sedan crashed into each other near the entrance of a local business.

The child, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown about 15 feet from the motorcycle. He was alert and conscious at the scene, but taken to the hospital for a more thorough examination.

Details of what led up to the incident remain under investigation, but Kalamazoo Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle didn’t have a valid driver’s license or a motorcycle endorsement.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.