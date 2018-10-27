8-year-old thrown from motorcycle after bike collided with vehicle

Posted 3:10 PM, October 27, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich–  An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday afternoon following a crash involving the motorcycle he was on.

Police say the collision happened off N. Drake Road shortly after 1 p.m.  According to a release, the motorcycle and a Sedan crashed into each other near the entrance of a local business.

The child, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown about 15 feet from the motorcycle. He was alert and conscious at the scene, but taken to the hospital for a more thorough examination.

Details of what led up to the incident remain under investigation, but Kalamazoo Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle didn’t have a valid driver’s license or a motorcycle endorsement.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s