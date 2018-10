× City developing plan to launch an artificial moon

CHENGDU, China — A city has come up with an interstellar proposal to replace street lights.

Chengdu is developing a plan to launch an artificial moon that would orbit about 300 miles above earth.

The city says the man-made moon would be eight times brighter than the real moon and would save $240 million in electric bills.

Others wonder how having two moons would affect sleep patterns and animal behavior.

The tentative date for the launch is 2020.