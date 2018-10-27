Couple in mystery proposal photo identified

LOS ANGELES, CA. — The mystery couple in a viral photo taken by a West Michigan photographer at Yosemite

National Park weeks ago has finally been identified.

The couple was identified as Charlie Vo and his fiancee Melissa . The two currently live out in Los Angeles. Charlie works as an engineering consultant and his fiancee in asset management.

Speaking to FOX 17 over the phone Saturday, Charlie said they were actually out at Yosemite that day for a second proposal. Charlie says he had actually proposed to Melissa earlier in the year with their family present, but wanted to do something more personal this time around.

Charlie says he only became aware of the photo last night. Telling us he found the photo on a local news site out in California, saying, “I stumbled across our picture being posted and I was like ‘holy crap that’s us, I read the caption and then I tracked down Matt and I reached out to him. But we were totally unaware of this entire thing. It was so shocking.”

Local photographer Matt Dippel had posted the photo earlier this month in an effort to find the couple he had caught in a photograph. He said he didn’t realize he had caught a proposal on camera until after reviewing his pictures later on.